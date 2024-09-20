NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Football is obviously a team game, which is why the Baltimore Ravens are 0-2 to start this season despite Lamar Jackson’s efforts. Some uncharacteristic missed kicks from Justin Tucker as well as just pure bad luck getting in the way are preventing the Ravens from being 2-0 right now, but I’m not worried about Lamar Jackson in the slightest.
7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy had a really rough game against the Minnesota Vikings in which he threw an interception, fumbled the ball, and nearly threw another couple of picks. The 49ers are obviously missing Christian McCaffrey right now but there is no doubt that this offense still has plenty of dynamic playmaking ability. Purdy should be fine as the season goes along but the turnovers are something to monitor in the coming weeks.
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow’s new hairstyle hasn’t been lucky for the Cincinnati Bengals, but we saw the old version of Burrow against the Kansas City Chiefs. He seems to always be juiced up to play the Chiefs, as you would expect in that competitive environment, but hopefully he can continue to play that well moving forward. But without the fumbles. Burrow has three in the first two games.
5. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
The Chicago Bears have one of the best defensive backfields in the game, band while it looked like CJ Stroud and the Texans were going to carve them up for four straight quarters, it ended up being a bit more of a struggle as the game went along. Stroud is obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now and consistently makes good decisions with the ball.