NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs fans, don’t get your undies in a bundle with this one. This is not me saying anything negative about Patrick Mahomes. If I needed one quarterback to go get me a game-winning drive right now, it would be Mahomes. But the reality is, he’s not been the best quarterback in the NFL through two weeks this season. Probably not even the fourth-best. But he deserves to be up here because he’s a top quarterback any given week.
3. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
At the age of 33, Derek Carr might be playing the best football we’ve ever seen from him. Carr and the Saints have scored a whopping 91 points so far this season while Carr himself has thrown five touchdowns. That’s five touchdowns on just 30 total completions so far this season, meaning Carr is throwing a touchdown once every six pass attempts. That says it all with the way he’s played so far this season.
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Should we all be buying Kyler Murray stock right now or selling it as soon as possible? I drafted Murray in fantasy this year, so I’ve been expecting and anticipating this. The former #1 overall pick has looked good through two weeks this season, showing off his dynamic playmaking ability and showing off his brand-new weapon in Week 2. Marvin Harrison Jr. was a gift to Kyler Murray directly from the football gods.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
There’s something to be said for the way the Buffalo Bills can rely on Josh Allen so far this season. Yes, James Cook had a great game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, but Allen has taken on another level of leadership with the departure of so many veterans this offseason, and you can see his stamp on this team each week. Allen’s completion rate (73.8 percent) and touchdown percentage (7.1 percent) would be the best marks of his career if they hold.