NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
10. Houston Texans
Well, the Houston Texans have really given us something to think about the last couple of weeks, haven’t they?
After narrowly finding a way to beat the Chicago Bears last week, the Texans went to Minnesota in Week 3 and ran into the buzz-saw that is the Vikings. The Texans are still 2-1 and there’s no reason to panic right now because of the guy they’ve got under center, but they’ve quietly scored just 20 points over the last two weeks combined (7 against the Vikings) and only beat the Colts by two points back in Week 1.
The Texans allowed Sam Darnold to throw the ball all over them as Darnold racked up four passing touchdowns in this game and Darnold got plenty of help from Aaron Jones, who went for over 100 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards with another touchdown.
Houston quarterback CJ Stroud had two picks and a missed field goal in this game and the Vikings were able to capitalize in a big way, scoring touchdowns after all three of those mistakes.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers
There is no question that you can’t deny the Steelers are 3-0 and undefeated this season. But the Steelers have to continue to make more progress offensively before people really start to take the seriously as one of the top teams in the AFC.
And against the Los Angeles Chargers, there was some progress. Justin Fields threw for 245 yards against the Chargers and Pittsburgh was a really solid 7-of-14 on third downs in this game against the Chargers. They knocked Justin Herbert out of the game and it really felt like they sort of coasted to a win in a variety of ways.
But aside from the 3-0 start, the big question for the Steelers is going to be whether or not Justin Fields will continue to be under center going forward. There were jokes going around on Twitter/X that Russell Wilson’s calf injury is going to linger into Week 4 after the Steelers won their third-straight game to start the season, and how could you move off of Fields with these results?
Fields had a pair of touchdowns and looks like he’s getting more and more comfortable in Arthur Smith’s offense each week.