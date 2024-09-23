NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
6. Seattle Seahawks
I know the Seattle Seahawks have not exactly beaten the toughest gauntlet of opponents through the first two weeks of the 2024 season, especially in Week 3. But this team is passing the eye test for me right now.
What do the Seahawks really lack right now? The defense has played extremely well under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who has long been one of the better defensive minds in the game. That side of the ball took care of business against a Dolphins team that was down Tua Tagovailoa, but still with a full complement of playmakers.
Offensively is where I’m really buying the Seahawks right now. Geno Smith is mostly playing well and he has so many weapons to spread the ball around to. The Seahawks haven’t had Kenneth Walker since Week 1 and the offense is still producing well. This team looks like it can still go as far as Smith will take them. He had two interceptions and a fumble against the Dolphins and Seattle still won by 21.
5. Buffalo Bills
Bills play Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars (at home)
I know we’re projecting here since the Buffalo Bills haven’t played yet, but I am really liking what we’ve seen from this team in the first two weeks of the season.
Josh Allen is playing like an MVP. James Cook looks like he could be having a major breakthrough season. The Bills just feel like they are gelling a little bit better this season than they did early last year, and they can be a true threat in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Playing at home in Week 3 on Monday night against the Jaguars is a huge advantage for Buffalo, who basically got a pseudo-bye week after playing the Dolphins last Thursday. They have had a lot of time to prepare for this game against a struggling Jaguars offensive attack.