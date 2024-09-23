NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
4. New York Jets
I’ve said some pretty critical stuff about the New York Jets – specifically Aaron Rodgers – throughout the course of the last six-plus months. I have to say, I’ve been eating a heaping helping of crow since Thursday night.
Rodgers was outstanding.
Beyond the age of 40 and coming off of an injury that is detrimental to even the best of athletes in the NFL, I definitely though the Jets would not be getting the Aaron Rodgers of yesteryear. Well, it turns out, he’s found the fountain of youth.
Rodgers was truly sensational against the Patriots on Thursday night, and you don’t want to be too presumptuous early in the season, but to see him playing that well this early in the year is such a good sign for the New York Jets. They have a home game coming up against Denver this week and will get a good test from a Broncos pass rush that has been giving teams fits.
3. Green Bay Packers
The Packers’ offense without Jordan Love this season has continued humming right along. Malik Willis is playing like he’s back at Liberty with Matt LaFleur pulling the strings, and no other defense is forcing turnovers at the same rate as the Green Bay Packers.
We saw Jaire Alexander take a Will Levis pass back for a pick-six on Sunday as the Packers systematically dismantled the Titans in the return to Tennessee for both Willis and LaFleur.
This team has been so impressive and Willis has done a great job of keeping the seat warm for Jordan Love, who was already back at practice this past week. The Packers played it safe with Love sitting on the sideline one more game, but if he’s able to return in Week 4, he’s going to be coming back with one of the best defenses and running games behind him.