NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
2. Minnesota Vikings
Well, how many positive things can you say about the Minnesota Vikings at this point?
This season has been incredible for two people in the Vikings’ organization, in particular: Kevin O’Connell and Sam Darnold.
And each one is benefitting tremendously from the other.
Everyone knew that Darnold was stepping into arguably the best situation of any QB changing teams this offseason with the Vikings’ plethora of weapons and outstanding coaching staff, but the former third overall pick out of USC has been bordering on MVP-caliber through three games now.
One game was intriguing. Two games were eyebrow-raising. Three games? Well, you have to take this team seriously, especially because reinforcements will be on the way in the relatively near future. Darnold is playing exceptional football, running the offense to perfection. Kevin O’Connell should be the coach of the year as of right now. The Vikings just rolled the previously unbeaten Houston Texans 34-7 in Week 2, one of the most impressive wins of the week.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Last season, the Chiefs actually struggled a little bit in the win/loss column to open the year. This year, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs are 3-0 and rolling to start their quest to win a third straight championship.
As tiring as it can be for fan bases of other teams at time, the Chiefs have earned every bit of hype. Every team is going to give them their best on a given week and it’s just brutal for this Chiefs team to pull out wins week in and week out. But they do it.
Despite the fact that Travis Kelce in 2024 does not look like the Travis Kelce of old, the Chiefs are getting big plays in the passing game from a variety of other players right now and that defense is once again going to have this team competing in every game.