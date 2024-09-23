NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
30. Washington Commanders
Commanders play on Monday Night Football
Anything can happen, but I’m fully expecting the Commanders to lose on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, and I will eat crow in my next NFL Power Rankings if I’m wrong about that.
The Commanders are coming off of their first win of the 2024 season, a hard-fought divisional battle against the New York Giants, but this team is still a ways away from being truly competitive in the NFC East.
The Commanders have gotten some good play so far this season out of rookie QB Jayden Daniels but the test against Lou Anarumo’s defense in Cincinnati is going to be a big one for him. If he can show out in that game against the Bengals, the narrative around him – and this Commanders team as a whole – is really going to shift quickly.
29. Miami Dolphins
I mean, what did we really expect from the Miami Dolphins after they lost Tua Tagovailoa in that Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills?
Skylar Thompson got the nod for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and some Dolphins fans were clamoring for Tyler Huntley before the first half even ended. Thompson had two chances to take a shot to the end zone before the end of the first half in Seattle and just couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger on a pass.
The Dolphins are just not the same team without their starting QB…Go figure. Really all-world analysis there. Fortunately for the Dolphins, there are some legitimate chances to stay on track while Tagovailoa is on IR. They play the Titans, Patriots, and Colts in their next three games. If they can sneak a couple of wins in the next three games, they could be in business if/when Tua comes back.