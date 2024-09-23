NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
26. Chicago Bears
Well, we saw some signs of life from the Chicago Bears’ offense in Week 3. Not only did I see this unfolding while watching the game, but I saw it unfolding as the players on my fantasy football bench (WR Rome Odunze, TE Cole Kmet) each racked up over 20 total points.
Such is life in fantasy football world.
But in real life, there were some encouraging signs for the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams making some plays against the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears’ offense finally getting something going, but a horribly-timed fumble on a strip-sack by Laiatu Latu on Caleb Williams sent the Bears home with a loss in Week 3.
Williams took four sacks (including the bad strip-sack) and threw another pair of interceptions, but he also threw for 363 yards and had the Bears in the game late. They just couldn’t quite close the deal and get one final stop for the offense to have another opportunity. Hopefully, better days ahead for the Bears.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars play on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been good this season, but what’s really concerning is how bad Trevor Lawrence has played dating back to last year. It’s undeniable at this point and a large enough sample size for everyone to be concerned in Jacksonville, especially given Lawrence’s pay grade.
One of the highest-paid players in the history of the league needs to be out there playing like it, but the Jaguars simply haven’t gotten that kind of performance from Lawrence since the latter portion of the 2022 season and early in the 2023 season. Lawrence just doesn’t look like the same guy out there, and it’s worrisome.
Now, this could all change in one fell swoop if Lawrence is able to have a big game on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. While we’re not exactly anticipating that right now, you just never know.