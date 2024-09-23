NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
24. Cleveland Browns
So is Deshaun Watson still just knocking off the rust or are we ready to admit that he may not be a viable long-term starting quarterback in the NFL?
Watson took another whopping eight sacks against the New York Giants in the Browns’ Week 3 home loss, and just continues to not run the operation in Cleveland effectively enough at this point. And that’s putting it as nicely as possible.
Watson did have a pair of touchdown passes in this game with no interceptions, but he lost a pair of fumbles and continues to put the Browns’ offense in disadvantageous situations. The Browns got a nice win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, but a loss at home against the New York Giants feels more like the true identity of this team right now. Not good.
23. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts don’t care how pretty it looked, but they got themselves a win at home in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. And frankly, some tough running from Jonathan Taylor might be one of the prettiest ways this Colts team can win.
Just like he was back at Wisconsin, Taylor racked up over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns while his quarterback completed 10 passes with a couple of interceptions. We can’t exactly ignore the inefficiency of Richardson through the first few weeks of the season at this point, but the Colts got into the win column, which is the most important thing.
And the potential to be a dominant running team is very much there for the Colts. What needs to improve for this team immediately? The Colts were a really underwhelming 3-of-12 on third downs against the Bears. The passing game needs to be more efficient, and quickly.