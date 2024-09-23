NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
22. New York Giants
You have to give credit to the New York Giants over the last two weeks, they are feeding Malik Nabers the football and they are simply daring teams to stop them if they can.
And that hasn’t gone overly well.
The Giants probably would have won their last two games if Nabers reeled in one more pass, a fourth-down play in their loss to the Commanders last week that gifted the Commanders another possession late in the game.
But Nabers is special, and the Giants obviously recognize that. They finally got to ride his ability to a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 in which Nabers caught eight of his 12 targets with a couple of spectacular plays in the red zone.
The guy is just great, but the Giants were able to seal the deal against the Browns in this one thanks to their outstanding pass rush. The Giants racked up a whopping eight sacks against Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Getting after the quarterback and feeding Malik Nabers is not a bad recipe for success going forward.
21. Los Angeles Rams
Wow, what a game by the Los Angeles Rams. Call it a gut feeling, but after predicting the Rams to lose 31-17 early in the week in my NFL picks and score predictions, I actually had a major change of heart on Saturday as I was thinking about the matchup.
Both the 49ers and Rams had tons of injuries to deal with going into Sunday’s matchup in Los Angeles, and it almost felt like the 49ers had too many to overcome. And in the end, those injuries that had been piling up really did come back to bite the 49ers with Ronnie Bell dropping a perfect pass from Brock Purdy, opening the door for the Rams to pull off a rather incredible comeback victory.
The veteran prowess of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay prevailed as the Rams got out of the winless category while simultaneously sending the 49ers to 1-2 as well. Now, about those Seahawks…