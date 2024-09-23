NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
20. Denver Broncos
Pretty much everything was going against the Denver Broncos this week as they traveled to the state of Florida for a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The oddsmakers even increased the line on this game from -5.5 in favor of the Bucs to -6.5 by week’s end. The smart money was on the previously 2-0 Bucs in just about every possible way, but the Broncos came in and played a dominant game, winning in upset fashion 26-7.
Bo Nix played his best game so far this season with another rushing touchdown, and this week – no interceptions.
The most impressive part of this Denver Broncos team through three weeks so far is the defense. The Broncos’ defense has been outstanding even in defeat over the first three weeks, but they were sensational against the Bucs, sacking Baker Mayfield seven times and forcing a couple of turnovers. This is a game the Broncos can really build on.
19. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finally have an awesome head coach in place with Jim Harbaugh, and the “Harbaugh Way” seemed to be taking effect in the first two weeks.
But the Chargers seem to now be struggling with the same old issues.
Specifically, this team is consistently snake-bitten by injuries, and the injury but got the Chargers where it hurts the most against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joey Bosa left the game for the Chargers and tried to come back, but couldn’t. Then, later in the game, Justin Herbert left the game and injury issues continue to plague this franchise.
We’ll see about the timeline of each of these injuries, but they are obviously going to be detrimental if they linger at all this season.