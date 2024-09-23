NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
18. Dallas Cowboys
After the Cowboys started off the season with a dominating road win against the Cleveland Browns, they have now dropped two straight home games in disappointing fashion to the Saints and Ravens, respectively.
The Cowboys actually gave the Ravens a really good fight on Sunday after it looked like they were going to get absolutely run out of the building but something sparked in them in the fourth quarter. It just wasn’t quite good enough and the Dallas defense couldn’t come up with a stop late.
But we did finally see some positive signs from Dak Prescott after a rough game against the Saints the week prior. Even if it was too little too late, the Cowboys were moving the ball against the Ravens with relative ease in the second half and they need to build on that in Week 4 with a road matchup against the New York Giants.
I was super high on the Cowboys after Week 1 but we’re taking a nice dose of ice-cold crow here the last two weeks. They have plenty of work to do.
17. Arizona Cardinals
I still really like the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are 1-2 this season but man, Jonathan Gannon is going to have this team winning more often than not in the near future.
It was a really tough game for the Arizona offense against a strong Detroit defense, who held them to 1-of-9 on third downs and just flat-out had the Cardinals looking one-dimensional on offense. And that one dimension wasn’t there the whole game, either.
Kyler Murray was the leading rusher on the day for the Cardinals, who got just 25 yards combined from James Conner and Trey Benson. That’s unacceptable. The Cardinals need to find some balance quickly so Kyler Murray has more time to spread the ball around to a talented group of receivers.
Marvin Harrison Jr. hit the end zone again on Sunday but losing the time of possession battle 36-23 ended up being too much for Arizona to overcome.