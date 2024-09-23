NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
16. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals play on Monday night against the Commanders (at home)
Well, it’s not been a picturesque start to the 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals. With an 0-2 hole after losing to both the Patriots and Chiefs in consecutive weeks, the Bengals are basically in a must-win situation here in Week 3 to keep their playoff hopes alive as just one out of the last however many hundred teams to start 0-3 has made the postseason.
And the Bengals getting in the win column with a home game against a Commanders team that is still building and still figuring things out is a pretty advantageous situation.
For the Bengals, it could also be an opportunity to see both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins out there catching passes from Joe Burrow, who definitely looked more like the Joe Burrow of old against the Chiefs. Can the Bengals get it done on Monday night? How quickly can they ascend up these rankings as the season progresses?
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers had everything set up so well for them to start the season 3-0. They went on the road last week and gutted out an impressive win against the Detroit Lions. The came back home with an opportunity to beat up on a Denver Broncos team that had only scored 26 points (total) in its first two games.
But the Bucs clearly overlooked the Broncos, or were actually outmatched. Either way, not good news for Tampa Bay.
The Bucs were flat from the very start of the game offensively and couldn’t handle the Denver pass rush. They don’t have much time to wallow after this loss, either, as a rematch with the team they beat in the playoffs last year (Philadelphia Eagles) is looming in Week 4.
The Tampa Bay defense was missing both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Vita Vea in this game against the Broncos, and the offense was without Luke Goedeke. Everyone is dealing with injuries around the league but those ones loomed large in this 26-7 loss to the Broncos.