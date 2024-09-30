NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season brought some insane action across the NFL. Let's dive into the latest power rankings as Week 4 comes to a close. Wow, there were some insane games this week. Some unexpected victors emerged from this week, and the best of the best are beginning to separate themselves.
On the other hand, the worst of the worst are also beginning to settle more into being in the basement. And we also have the middle of the pack, so many of the 2-2 teams need to figure out what the heck they want to do the rest of the way. Let's dive into the latest NFL power rankings.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)
Folks, I think the Jacksonville Jaguars have a huge problem on their hands. This team is way too talented to be 0-4, but here we are. Doug Pederson, their head coach, should now officially be on the hot seat. This is just a disaster. They kept it close in Week 4 against the Houston Texans and did have a lead for much of the game, but this team bends and breaks. Trevor Lawrence did look a lot better, but missed some throws.
Right now, the Jaguars are on pace to be firmly looking at top-tier tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a new coaching staff feels likely.
31. Tennessee Titans (0-3)
The Tennessee Titans play on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, who are starting Snoop Huntley at QB, as Tua Tagovailoa is concussed and on IR. The Titans probably don’t feel too confident with Will Levis at this point, and they’ll simply have to start winning games if Levis wants to keep this starting job.
He makes some horridly risky decisions with the football that just will not fly in the NFL.