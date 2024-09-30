NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
So yeah, that happened. The Pittsburgh Steelers are nothing special. They somehow found themselves going up against an old friend in Joe Flacco, who is on the Indianapolis Colts, and I bet a lot of people watching this game had no idea Flacco was on the Colts until he needed to come in. Anthony Richardson left the game with an injury.
Stop me if you’ve heard that before. Frankly, I am not sure that the Colts have their QB of the future, and I am not sure the Pittsburgh Steelers do, either. This felt like a game where the Steelers were going to cruise to victory, but the total opposite happened.
Pittsburgh now falls to 3-1 in a disappointing and ugly loss in Week 4. And with Justin Fields at QB, their ceiling is going to stay low. The issue here is that if they turn to Russell Wilson, their ceiling is still low, so they’re in a tough spot at this point.
11. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)
As I type these words, the Baltimore Ravens are going up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and it’s the Ravens with the early lead in this game. Honestly, Baltimore should be playing desperate, as it’d just be unheard of for this team to drop to 1-3.
The Bills would improve to 4-0 with a win and separate themselves even more from some of the other playoff hopefuls in the AFC. If I had to guess, I think the Ravens end up winning this won, as they need the win much more than the Bills do.
Can Baltimore dig out of the early 0-2 start they had and even-up their record after Week 4? It would continue to make the AFC North a very interesting division going forward.