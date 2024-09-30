NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
10. Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The Green Bay Packers were able to climb back into the game in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings but just were not able to do enough to win. The Packers did see Jordan Love return to the lineup, so their QB is back. They now drop to 2-2 on the season after two-straight wins with Malik Willis under center.
The Packers are seen by many as a team ready to really breakout in 2024. They finished the 2023 NFL Season on a hot streak and squeaked into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Green Bay also won both of their games without their starting QB, so that kind of tells you right there how good they can be.
Can the Packers rebound in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams? The Rams took a brutal loss in Week 4 to the Chicago Bears, so I have a feeling they will be desperate.
9. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)
I am not a buyer into the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 1, they barely got by a rookie QB in Bo Nix making his first NFL start. In Week 2, they needed overtime to beat the lowly New England Patriots, and in Week 3, they were gifted a game against a backup QB and the Miami Dolphins.
They play their first real opponent of the 2024 NFL Season in the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, and I would guess that they lose handily. Seattle is led by a good-not-great QB in Geno Smith and have a first-time head coach in Mike Macdonald, so their ceiling is very obvious.
I am betting that they sniff around the rookie QB pool when the 2025 NFL Draft comes around, as Geno Smith is just not a viable long-term option for this team.