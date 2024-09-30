NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
4. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have lost WR Rashee Rice to a torn ACL. Their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers did come with a huge loss. The Chiefs are now going to be down Rice and Hollywood Brown for the entire 2024 NFL Season.
Patrick Mahomes is also just not playing nearly as efficiently as he has in previous seasons, and with Rice now out of the equation and Travis Kelce not being his old self, the offense could take a step back.
The Chiefs are 4-0 but do not feel like a 4-0 team. They just don’t really have a ton of roster talent, especially on offense now, beyond Patrick Mahomes. Teams will now probably look to take away Xavier Worthy and force Mahomes and the offense to dink-and-dunk down the field going forward.
3. Houston Texans (3-1)
I am still sticking with the Houston Texans as my Super Bowl pick this year, and they did get back on the right track in Week 4 with a huge win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a total mess. CJ Stroud and the offense did enough, and the DeMeco Ryans-led defense also held their own at the end of the day.
The Texans do have a very tough schedule remaining, so they may not win more than they did last year, but this feels like a better, more experienced team in 2024. I will be quite interested to see if they can begin to separate themselves in the AFC South, a division that just does not feel as good as I was expecting it to be in 2024.
Not only are the Jaguars winless, but Anthony Richardson seems too reckless for the Colts to consistently win, and the Tennessee Titans are, well, the Titans.