NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
2. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
Maybe the game of the season thus far, the Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens and try to go to 4-0 on the season. It does feel like Buffalo can win this game. They’re firing on all cylinders, and Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate for the 19th straight season.
We’ll see if Buffalo can keep this up. Allen has not yet thrown an interception, and if he can continue to play clean football, Buffalo could actually make a run this year. While many thought this team was going to regress (me), they seem to be doing the complete opposite thus far in the 2024 NFL Season.
1. Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
I mean, this is just insane. The Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold are now 4-0 on the season after a huge win against the Green Bay Packers. This team is just excellent. Now yes, they did let the Green Bay Packers crawl back into the same, but who cares? A win is a win, and as I type these words on Sunday Night before SNF starts, they are the only four-win team in football.
It’s hard to see where this team’s first loss will be, and I am truly interested to see just how far they can go with Darnold under center. Also, I am not sure they just let him leave in free agency in 2025 if he keeps this up. That can’t happen, right? Right??
The Vikings feel like their the best-coached team in all of football, honestly. Kevin O'Connell clearly knows what he is doing with the QB position, so I would bet that JJ McCarthy ends up having a long and successful NFL career.
There you have it, our latest NFL power rankings as we now turn our attention to Week 5.