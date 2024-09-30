NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
30. New York Giants (1-3)
The New York Giants did keep it close during Thursday Night Football, and to be fair, Daniel Jones has not looked like a total disaster, but that is exactly what this team is from top to bottom. They just aren’t good and are going to lose a ton more games in the 2024 NFL Season.
I would imagine that this team will consider a hard reset at QB in 2025 and will eventually release Jones. They could be eye-balling someone like Carson Beck at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. To me, the issue with the G-Men is not Brian Daboll and his coaching staff, it’s the front office that has continually made some baffling decisions.
If it were up to me, I would keep Daboll and his staff and bring in a new GM. Joe Schoen is just not good at building a roster and has swung and missed so many times in his tenure trying to rebuild the Giants.
29. New England Patriots (1-3)
The rebuilding New England Patriots got blown out in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. This is no surprise, as the Patriots were never going to be good this year no matter how they may have looked after Week 1. I have no clue what they will do with Drake Maye; it might be good to give him some starts, but the offensive line in New England is just bad, so the Patriots may risk really negatively impacting Maye.
The situation on offense may be too dire to throw him out there, so this could be a true red-shirt season for Drake Maye as the Patriots look to the 2025 NFL Draft months from now. They most definitely need to target a blue-chip left tackle prospect in 2025 if you ask me.