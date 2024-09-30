NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
26. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
With Andy Dalton at QB, I am not sure the Carolina Panthers are a total disaster. They showed a lot of grit in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The big issue here is not Dalton, it’s their benching of Bryce Young after just two weeks.
To be fair, though, the offense can actually now move the ball with a serviceable QB under center, so I’m not sure that bodes well for Young. Young probably isn’t a franchise QB and it feels like Carolina is going to reset at the position.
Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers can play spoiler from time to time in the 2024 NFL Season. With an afterthought at QB and a first-time head coach, no one is really expecting a lot from them, and that’s sometimes where teams can be most dangerous, so I would not totally rule this team out. They feel like they’ll finish with six-ish wins and try to make a huge move in the 2025 NFL Draft for a new QB.
25. Miami Dolphins (1-2)
The Miami Dolphins play on Monday Night Football and will probably see their season essentially come to an end if they drop to 1-3. Tua Taogvailoa is on IR and has now suffered multiple serious concussions in the NFL. The big story with Miami is really whether Tagovailoa should retire. I mean, this man is still in his mid-20s and has had some of the most serious injuries a professional athlete can suffer.
Backup QB Snoop Huntley is starting for the Miami Dolphins and is not going to offer much. However, it may be just enough to get past the lowly Tennessee Titans, who have their own share of issues.
A surprising team from the NFC East is coming up ranked in the mid-20s...