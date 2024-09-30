NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
22. New Orleans Saints (2-2)
The New Orleans Saints have officially returned back down to earth after their scorching hot Weeks 1 and 2. They have now lost two-straight games and sit at 2-2, where they probably should be. The team isn’t going anywhere with Derek Carr at QB and Dennis Allen at head coach, so it probably was not a great idea to buy into them after the first two weeks.
They lost on a last-second field goal by Younghoe Koo from 58 yards away, which has to be one of the most brutal ways to lose a football game. The Saints and Atlanta Falcons are now both 2-2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFC South at 3-1, and the Carolina Panthers are last at 1-3.
It’ll be interesting to see what the Saints do at the trade deadline. If they were smart, they’d sell off some veteran players to get some cap space and draft capital.
21. Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
I was quite shocked to see the Los Angeles Rams losing in Week 4. I was way off here. The Chicago Bears definitely found some groove on offense and it was clearly enough to beat the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams entered this game as one of the most, if not the most injured team in football.
And sometimes in the NFL, no matter how good the QB is and how talented the head coach is, injuries catch up, and that’s been the case for the Rams, who are now at 1-3 and tied with the Cardinals for the worst record in the NFC West.
It’s a shame, as Matthew Stafford is not getting any younger and may continue to quarterback a losing team unless the Rams can figure something out here and start to stack some games. They earned their first win in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.