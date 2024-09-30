NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
18. New York Jets (2-2)
This has to be one of the worst losses of the Robert Saleh era for the New York Jets. They were coming off of 10 days rest after winning two straight games to get their record above .500. They had a rookie QB and shaky offense coming into town and didn’t score as much as them. New York also got chewed up on the ground quite a bit, which does fall on the GM, Joe Douglas, who just did not do a lot along the defensive line.
Well, he did, but Haason Reddick is nowhere to be found. The Jets’ disastrous Week 4 loss really proves to the entire NFL world that this team is going nowhere. Some major changes could be on the way for this team unless they are able to figure something out.
The Jets went all-in when they swung a trade for Aaron Rodgers, and because of his torn Achilles in 2023, they are effectively in year one of the Rodgers era. However, the team should have won this game, and it really should not have been close.
17. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)
The Dallas Cowboys barely beat the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, so this team is not nearly as good in 2024 as they have been in previous seasons. There isn’t a ton to like with the Dallas Cowboys outside of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. The defense simply cannot stop the run, as losing former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is hurting them early on.
The Cowboys won’t win 12 games this year, which was their win total in the 2021-2023 seasons. I could see Dallas moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff at the end of the year, but the roster is simply not good enough and feels extremely top-heavy to me.