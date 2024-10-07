NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
Another week of exciting NFL football has come and gone, and what a week it was. The Week 5 slate got started with one of the most thrilling games of the season between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Falcons won a nail-biter in thrilling fashion. But the excitement didn't stop there, and the Falcons aren't the only big mover in our latest NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 6.
The Washington Commanders continue to impress, and they might legitimately be a top-three team in the NFL right now. The Baltimore Ravens are absolutely soaring after their third-straight win, another absolute thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals.
We’ve got a lot to get into in our Week 6 NFL Power Rankings, taking a look at the biggest risers and fallers around the NFL.
2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Falcons rising, Bengals falling
32. New England Patriots
You really couldn’t have asked for much of a worse week if you’re the New England Patriots. The Patriots not only lost on Sunday afternoon, but they lost to the Miami Dolphins who are down to Snoop Huntley at the quarterback position. There are no easy games in the NFL, obviously, but that was about as close to a “gimme” as you’re going to get.
Not because Huntley is a bad player, but the Patriots are rolling with the guy they’ve chosen from before the start of the season as their QB1 and the Dolphins were rolling with a guy they had to sign because their other quarterbacks went down with injuries.
It was ugly for the Patriots to lose this game the way they did, especially after showing some semblance of signs of life offensively. If the Patriots can’t win these types of low-scoring games going up against a team’s third option at QB, it’s going to be a long year.
31. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers had a little jolt of life when Andy Dalton took over the starting job from former #1 overall pick Bryce Young, but this is clearly one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The Panthers allowed DJ Moore to have himself a game against his old team, while absolutely nothing was working for Carolina’s offense.
They had just 14 total first downs compared to 24 first downs for the Bears in this game and struggles continued on 3rd down as the Panthers were only able to convert on three of their 12 opportunities. And you’re not going to win many games in the NFL when you lose the turnover battle 0-3.
The Panthers sort of “are who we thought they were” at this point, right? This team is primed to be a seller at the 2024 NFL trade deadline.