NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
12. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have lost two games in a matter of six days, and the encouraging feeling after starting 3-0 under new head coach Mike McDaniel has completely disappeared after the team’s latest loss to the New York Giants on their home field.
And Seahawks, you guys made me look bad. I said you were one of the teams guaranteed to win…
All kidding aside, the two losses by Seattle have not been pretty. Regardless of how, Seattle allowed over 40 points against the Detroit Lions and 29 points against the New York Giants. Was Seattle’s 3-0 start just completely overrated?
They caught Bo Nix in his very first NFL game in Week 1. They beat the Patriots and Dolphins in consecutive games after that…
This team is still 3-2 and we all know “you are what your record is” but that doesn’t apply nearly as much early on in the season as it does late in the season. Seattle has to take on a ticked off 49ers team this coming week before going on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons. We’re about to find out what this team is made of.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Well, I don’t know how much you can knock the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the way things went in that Thursday night thriller against the Atlanta Falcons. That was a game for the ages, and the Bucs just made far too many errors late in that game allowing Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to kick the door open.
But this Bucs team is still one of the better squads in the NFC right now, at least in my estimation. Baker Mayfield seems to be operating the offense really effectively and the Bucs’ running backs have started to get going the last handful of weeks.
This team needs to get healthy in certain areas and specifically – they need Antoine Winfield Jr. back. Winfield hasn’t played since the Bucs’ matchup with the Washington Commanders back on September 8.
Giving up over 500 yards through the air definitely doesn’t bode well for the Bucs but this team will bounce back.