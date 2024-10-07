NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
8. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers finally got their first win of the season in which Jordan Love was playing the quarterback position for them after the loss back in Week 1 against the Eagles and then last weekend against the Vikings. And this Packers team continues to impress. Even in their losses this season, you just see the talent oozing all over this roster and the Packers are primed to make a run this season.
The issue facing them right now is the fact that they play in the best and most loaded division in football.
How are the Packers going to deal with the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings, the 3-1 Detroit Lions, and the 3-2 Chicago Bears? They have to make sure they win those divisional matchups whenever they get the chance and take care of business.
I’m not sure any NFL team made two better acquisitions this offseason than the Packers getting running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney, who have come up huge for this team in 2024.
7. Baltimore Ravens
Here come the Baltimore Ravens…After starting 0-2 in a couple of really tough losses to start the year, the Ravens appear to be back in a big way. They managed to win a heck of a shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals 41-38.
And as you would expect, Lamar Jackson was doing Lamar Jackson types of things. Jackson made one of the most sensational plays we’ve ever seen from him on a touchdown throw to Isaiah Likely, and the Ravens have now won three straight games. We expected this team to be good before the season, but it speaks to this team’s resolve, toughness, and coaching that they have been able to get to 3-2 after the way this season started against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson had 342 yards passing and four touchdowns in this game against the Bengals. Most importantly, he had no interceptions and was sacked just once.