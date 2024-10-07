NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
6. Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins throwing for over 500 yards in 2024 was probably not on anyone’s BINGO card.
But Captain Kirk can obviously still go out there and sling it with the best of them. The Atlanta Falcons were wearing their glorious throwback uniforms on Thursday night and they couldn’t possibly lose in those uniforms, right?
The Buccaneers actually had the Falcons dead to rights in this game but they kept the door open with a late penalty, and the Falcons took advantage. The Falcons got in range for a game-tying field goal and Kirk Cousins pulled off a magical feat with a touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge that, I honestly still can’t even wrap my brain around how he fit it in there.
Cousins is obviously dialed right now. He’s spreading the ball around to different playmakers and the Falcons look like they have something to build on.
5. Houston Texans
Once again, you just can’t argue with the Houston Texans’ record at this point. The Texans got off to a hot start against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and that hot start was enough to really keep this game in favor of CJ Stroud and company.
Despite some more mistakes that nearly cost them the game.
But sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and thankfully for the Texans, they are kind of an ideal combination of both right now. This roster is really good, obviously, but the ball has also bounced the Texans’ way a number of times this season.
And you have to give them credit – they are making just enough plays and they are 4-1. Right now, that 4-1 record feels like a rather commanding lead in the AFC South, which has been abysmal overall to start this season. One of the crazier stats from Sunday was the Texans holding Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to just nine completions on a whopping 30 attempts.
One key in this Week 5 win for the Texans? Execution on third downs. The Texans converted 8-of-16 third down attempts vs. Buffalo.