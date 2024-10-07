NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs play Monday night vs. Saints
The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated at the time of this post being written, and we’re obviously expecting them to stay that way after their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Now that we’ve said that, you know how this works…
The Chiefs haven’t been winning “pretty” all season, and they have a lot of key injuries, but they have the biggest difference-maker in the game in Patrick Mahomes and they are literally never out of a game until the clock hits 0:00. The Chiefs are just built different, and they can win close games or shootouts. They seem to find guys to make plays every single week.
And yes, the ball does bounce their way often. Calls do go their way often. But the Chiefs put themselves in position to win just about every week and they’re obviously a Super Bowl contender once again.
1. Minnesota Vikings
Well, how about the Minnesota Vikings?
The Vikings are winning no matter where they play this season, whether it’s on US soil are overseas. They have historically struggled pretty bad against Aaron Rodgers-led teams but the Vikings had Rodgers’s number on Sunday in London.
And Sam Darnold got himself a little revenge on the team that drafted him and gave up on him.
This wasn’t Darnold’s sharpest game as a member of the Vikings, but that Minnesota defense deserves some love for the way they’ve played this season as well. Brian Flores is making a case to become a head coach again and is proving that he’s not only got one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL in terms of pressure percentage and blitz percentage but he’s got a defense that can go out there and take the ball away.
They have forced at least two turnovers in every game so far this season including three interceptions off of Aaron Rodgers.