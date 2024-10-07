NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
30. Cleveland Browns
There’s a reason why Kevin Stefanski is having to defend against the idea of changing quarterbacks after just about every game. The Cleveland Browns feel like a sinking ship right now and Deshaun Watson is the reason there’s a huge hole letting water in. The guy was sacked another seven times against the Washington Commanders.
This is a Browns team that won 11 games last season and had Joe Flacco at the quarterback position for their big playoff run. We’ve seen how strong this team can be with competent quarterback play, but Watson just isn’t giving it to them.
At some point this year, the Browns are probably going to have to throw in the towel on Watson and make a move to Jameis Winston, even if it’s just to see what kind of spark he can give them. Otherwise, are we going to see this team selling at the 2024 NFL trade deadline? There are already rumors of the Browns moving on from Amari Cooper and more names could be on the move if this team keeps losing.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
Well, the Jacksonville Jaguars lived to fight another day. They got on the board and they looked really good doing it. The Jaguars rocked their throwback uniforms on Sunday against the Colts and they somehow prevented an all-timer of a comeback from Joe Flacco and the boys.
The Jaguars seemingly had the game in hand after a late, long run by Tank Bigsby, but that Jacksonville defense almost gave the game away. This was a desperately needed win for a team that has been facing some significant questions, especially when it comes to the performance of head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was facing the music last week about his job security after starting 0-4, and the Jaguars have been ice cold dating back to a little past midway through last season.
As desperately needed as this game was, the Jaguars really need to start stacking. They have too much invested in Trevor Lawrence and other key players on this team to be irrelevant in October.