NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
28. Miami Dolphins
Well, the Miami Dolphins paid the big bucks to head coach Mike McDaniel because they believe in the culture he’s built for this team. Not just because this team has a great offensive operation when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. And as a highly-paid head coach with great job security, you expect to see games like we saw on Sunday where the Dolphins went into New England and gutted out a really tough win.
The Dolphins are down multiple quarterbacks. They are down defensive stars. So many issues have plagued this Dolphins team so far in 2024 in terms of injuries and they got a much-needed second win of the season. There’s really no question that this Dolphins team is a lot better when Tua Tagovailoa is able to be out there, but this team expects to be relevant this season and they’re having to stay relevant without key players.
Even though the Patriots aren’t exactly Super Bowl contenders, you’ve got to tip your cap to the gameplan of Mike McDaniel on Sunday.
27. Tennessee Titans
There’s nothing overly positive or negative that we can say about the Tennessee Titans after Week 5, but they definitely didn’t lose.
The Titans had a bye in Week 5 and will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in a divisional matchup in Week 6. That Colts team may not be the greatest right now, either, but they can put up points in bunches. The Titans are going to have to be prepared not only to put up points offensively, but to figure out how to slow down Joe Flacco. Flacco had three touchdowns and nearly 360 yards in a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Titans are coming off of a win against the Miami Dolphins last week and obviously that win feels good to get them out of the winless category, but this team is trending toward being a seller at the NFL trade deadline and they need to come out looking sharp against the Colts to have any sort of chance at a Wild Card spot this season.