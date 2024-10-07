NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
26. Indianapolis Colts
Speaking of Joe Flacco…seriously, what the heck?
Flacco looked like he had found the fountain of youth when he joined the Colts in the middle of the 2023 season. The Colts were obviously hoping that Flacco could just hold a clipboard this year, but another injury to Anthony Richardson has forced him into action.
And Flacco has been ready.
Even though the Colts ended up losing against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Flacco was sensational with 359 yards passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He has formed an impressive connection with Alec Pierce who had 134 yards and a touchdown on just three receptions.
The Colts can hang with most teams in terms of scoring, but it’s tough to gauge this team week to week. They could look like a top-12 team one week and a bottom-five team the next.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a really good-looking 10-0 start against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, but the Broncos scored 34 unanswered points before the Raiders seemingly knew what had happened to them. It wasn’t until the Raiders actually replaced starting quarterback Gardner Minshew with Aidan O’Connell that they actually got back on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter, but this was one of the most shocking blowouts of the week.
The Raiders are obviously in a bit of disarray at the moment, though they entered the week with a 2-2 record and a win against the Ravens (on the road, at that) under their belt. It doesn’t look like things are going to get better for the Raiders anytime soon with Davante Adams obviously injured and asking for a trade, likely not to dress for this team again.
It’s going to be interesting to see what other fallout comes of Adams asking for (and presumably getting) a trade in the near future.