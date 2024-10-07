NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
20. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going to end up losing 10 games this season are they? Maybe the Bengals are going to be this year’s version of what we saw from the Buffalo Bills last year. The Bills struggled to 6-6 at one point last year and then just went on an absolute tear in the back half of the season. The Bengals are going to need to go on a run just to get to 6-6, though.
The Bengals are probably my highest-ranked 1-4 team in the history of NFL Power Rankings. They’ve lost some close games to some of the NFL’s better teams, but the Bengals also lost the season-opener against the Patriots and just haven’t looked like themselves this year.
Defensively, they obviously still struggled in the home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but we’ve been seeing some signs of life from that Bengals offense. They scored a whopping 38 points but what does this team have to do to finish games at home? They are 0-3 at home through the first five weeks of the 2024 season. Not good.
19. New York Jets
What a shame for the New York Jets to fly all the way to London only to get handed a loss by the white-hot Minnesota Vikings. The Jets struggled in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos despite the offense looking so good against the Patriots the week before.
Well, they’ve scored just 26 points since that as two teams that blitz more than any in the NFL (Broncos, Vikings) have kept Aaron Rodgers and his boys at bay.
Davante Adams, you’re our only hope…
The Jets have to figure this thing out pretty quick, although they have been pretty fortunate with the Buffalo Bills also losing two straight games to help them keep pace in the AFC East. Speaking of the Bills, the Jets will have an extra day of rest to prep for the Bills coming to town for a Monday night showdown.
Is Davante Adams going to be playing for one of these two teams in the coming weeks?