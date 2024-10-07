NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
18. New Orleans Saints
Saints play Monday night vs. Chiefs
Well, I don’t know that anyone is really expecting the New Orleans Saints to find a way to pull off a win in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, but you never know.
The Saints were one of the hottest teams in the entire NFL to start this season with 91 points in their first two games, and Derek Carr seemingly on an MVP-level pace. That has all turned around the last couple of weeks as the Saints have dropped two games in a row and now face the very real possibility of losing a third straight.
We’ll see what this team is made of as they head into the hostile environment in Kansas City. The Saints have the offensive weapons to be able to hang with the Chiefs head to head, but if Alvin Kamara, Chis Olave, and Rashid Shaheed can’t cash in on some big plays, it could be a long night for New Orleans.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
This Pittsburgh Steelers team is pretty much exactly what we’ve grown so accustomed to in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. They play elite defense and they win one or two more low-scoring games than they lose.
The Steelers are rolling with Justin Fields through the first five games of this season, but after their home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, you can’t help but wonder if they are going to really start ramping up Russell Wilson who has been dealing with a calf injury since the start of training camp.
Not that losing close games comes down to just Justin Fields and what he’s doing out there, but the Steelers certainly aren’t going to let things get out of hand before they make a quarterback change. They can pitch it as the plan all along was that Russell Wilson would start, not that Justin Fields is being benched.
They’ve done a great job of keeping control of the narrative all year. This week will be interesting.