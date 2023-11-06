NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
28. Chicago Bears (2-7)
I think the Tyson Bagent thing was cool for a week or two. If Bagent or Justin Fields is starting for this team in 2024, I think something went seriously wrong. This Bears' team needs a true franchise guy in the building.
27. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Yawn. Bad team with a bad, but young roster. It'd be roster if the roster was bad and old...
26. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
Jordan Love looked competent in Week 9, but I think the Green Bay front office is slowly beginning to realize that Love is not the answer. I don't think Love looking adequate against a bad team changes much.
25. Denver Broncos (3-5)
Well, the Denver Broncos are on their bye week, so they can get healthier and see if they can catch the Buffalo Bills on an off day when the two meet in Week 10.