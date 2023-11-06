NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
24. Tennessee Titans (3-5)
I think Will Levis might have something here. Ryan Tannehill truly should not touch the field again as the starter unless Levis goes down with an injury. Tennessee needs to be thinking toward the future and keep Levis in the lineup as QB1.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Bad team that has lost four in a row after a nice 3-1 start. Meh. If you had to describe what Baker Mayfield is as a QB, 3-5 makes a lot of sense when you think about it.
22. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Losing to a Vikings' team that was on their third-string QB is bad news for the Atlanta Falcons, who seem to be facing a bit of a crisis at this point. Neither Taylor Heinicke nor Desmond Ridder are going to win games for them, so there's really nowhere for this team to go.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
Eh. I think Justin Herbert is overrated and Brandon Staley is not a good NFL head coach. The roster is pretty top-heavy and is missing a good bit of depth. There's really not a lot to like with the Chargers outside of Herbert, who has been the same exact QB since he stepped on the field in 2020.