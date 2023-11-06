NFL Spin Zone
NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts

In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9

By Lou Scataglia

20. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Man, what a statement win for the Las Vegas Raiders. It's not that the New York Giants were a tough opponent, but this game, if nothing else, shows just how pathetic of a tenure Josh McDaniels had as their head coach for a year and a half.

19. Washington Commanders (4-5)

The Washington Commanders beat a bad New England Patriots team, which is something. And they traded both Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, so I don't think this team is going to win many more games, but taking care of business in Week 9 is nice nonetheless.

18. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

A solid win for the Indianapolis Colts keeps them ever so slightly relevant in the AFC. With Anthony Richardson out for the year, the Colts are much less interesting, but I do think Gardner Minshew can lead this team to a few more wins. This team is better than I thought they would be.

17. New York Jets (4-3)

They face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and this is a huge game for the Jets, who might soon join a slew of 5-3 teams in the AFC all competing for a playoff spot with the second-half push,