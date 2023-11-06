NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
How can the Pittsburgh Steelers simultaneously be so bad but be 5-3? I think this might be the weakest 5-3 team the NFL has had in some time. Kenny Pickett is no good. The offense is no good. The defense is pretty average, but at least TJ Watt gets cool sacks!
15. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
How about the Minnesota Vikings? Josh Dobbs, who was recently acquired at the NFL trade deadline, had to come in for a concussed Jaren Hall, and he led the Vikings to a crucial victory, extending their winning streak and making life a bit more challenging for the NFC North leader, Detroit Lions,
14. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
Definitely a game that should not have been as close as it was, but a win is a win and the New Orleans Saints now have sole possession of first place in the NFC South, and a home playoff game seems likely which each passing week.
13. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Geno Smith is not good, in my opinion, and the Seattle Seahawks are the perfect example of a "good" football team, and nothing else. They scream 10-7 Wild Card, to me. And I think Seattle is slowly beginning to think how they can replace Geno Smith in a couple of years.