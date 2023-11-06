NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
12. Houston Texans (4-4)
Man, CJ Stroud has already arrived. My hot take is that the rookie QB is no worse than the 10th-best QB in the NFL. He's legit, and already better than nearly 2/3rds of NFL starters. He's got 14 touchdown passes on the season and just one interception.
11. Buffalo Bills (5-3)
The Buffalo Bills are currently playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. I think the Bengals win this one, and if so, the Bills drop to 5-4. I think Buffalo is a bit overrated and one thing that scares me is that there doesn't appear to be a clear problem with them. Every year, we seem to hype up their roster, but each year they seem to disappoint us. They are far too talented to potentially be 5-4.
10. Cleveland Browns (5-3)
The Cleveland Browns got themselves a shutout win in Week 9, but it was against a rookie QB and against perhaps the worst roster in the NFL. With a healthy Deshaun Watson, this team could be dangerous if Watson figures this quarterback thing out.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently playing on Sunday Night Football, and I think they are a better team than the Buffalo Bills. I don't trust Josh Allen and Joe Burrow seems to be hitting his stride with his healed calf.