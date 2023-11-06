NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
8. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
The Dallas Cowboys always seem to just barely miss out on being great. They have the roster, and their QB is great most weeks, but they just have trouble closing games out. This was another ugly loss for the Cowboys and they've fallen further behind in the NFC East race.
7. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
I mean, will the Miami Dolphinsns ever show us that they are not a glass cannon? The team simply cannot beat a good football team. We are in awe about how good their offense can be any given week, but they've yet to earn a statement win.
6. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
The San Francisco 49ers traded for Chase Young at the NFL trade deadline. This defensive line feels illegal, and their backup players are better than a lot of starting DLs in the NFL.
5. Detroit Lions (6-2)
The Detroit Lions having their bye week after getting to 6-2 certainly has them feeling good about themselves. Well, the Minnesota Vikings won in Week 9, keeping them just one game behind the Lions in the win column, so the NFC North race is not quite over.