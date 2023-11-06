NFL Power Rankings: Week 9's slate of games provided some serious blowouts
In Week 9, we definitely got some confirmation about a slew of teams after Week 9
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on their bye week and have won five games in a row. This might be the best team in the AFC not named Chiefs or Ravens. Trevor Lawrence is a budding star and the Jags' defense has been frisky.
3. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Honestly, I think you could easily argue that the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL. The offense is amazingly efficient, especially on the ground, and the defense is just excellent at all three levels.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
After losing a huge letdown game last week versus the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs got cleaned up and beat the fraudulent Miami Dolphins in Germany, getting back to what they do best. The Dolphins now have way more questions than answers after they lose another game versus a good team.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The Philadelphia Eagles got a nice win in Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys. They are 8-1 on the season and have the best record in the NFL. And still, it feels like this time has not hit their stride yet, which is wild to me.