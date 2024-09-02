NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
14. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys lost quite a bit this offseason and do not seem to be nearly as good on paper as they were the last three seasons, where they finished 12-5. If nothing else, Dallas has won 36 regular season games over the last three seasons. It’s a heck of a regular season coaching job by Mike McCarthy, but it’s been the same old story when Dallas gets to the playoffs.
To make matters worse, they lost stud defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders and somehow let Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith leave in free agency. The Cowboys offensive line is now a bit of an unknown, and neither Dak Prescott nor Micah Parsons have new deals.
They did manage to extend Lamb, but their QB, Dak Prescott, their most important player, is without a deal. There is just a lot to not like about the Cowboys heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and I believe they will be closer to average than anything.
13. Philadelphia Eagles
Ride with me here; the Philadelphia Eagles may be the most overrated team in the NFL, and that starts with their QB, Jalen Hurts. Hurts has played four years in the NFL and has one above average season. The Eagles brought in a new offensive and defensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, so with the newness on both sides of the ball, I would not be shocked if they each started off a bit slow.
The coaching of Nick Sirianni also came into question a bit in 2023, so while this roster is supremely talented, I personally see weaknesses at head coach and QB, which is a recipe for disaster for this team in 2024. They still may somehow in the NFC East given how weak the division is, though.