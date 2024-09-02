NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
12. Buffalo Bills
I have been lower on the Buffalo Bills for a while now, as I am just not as high on QB Josh Allen as the rest of the NFL is. He’s a turnover-prone QB who defenders respond with “but the touchdowns!” Yes, he scores a lot, and he is very efficient in the playoffs, but why haven’t the Bills been able to go further? What is stopping them?
Anyway, Buffalo entered the 2024 NFL Offseason in a bit of a cap crunch, so they had to part with some veteran players to get under the cap. Josh Allen’s top two wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are both now on AFC South teams, so his WR room could take a hit.
The defense also lost some players, and it appears as if stud linebacker Matt Milano will miss most, if not all of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s not going to be another great year for Buffalo. They may struggle to nine or 10 wins at best and will not be in that top, Super Bowl contender tier. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.
11. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns could turn into a legitimate Super Bowl contender if Deshaun Watson can figure out how to play QB again. That’s literally it. Watson has looked awful during his 12 starts with the Browns thus far, but Cleveland has somehow won eight of those 12 games. With a stout offensive line, reliable run game, and elite defense, the Browns have checked most of the boxes.
The Deshaun Watson trade is sincerely on pace to be among the worst in the history of sports. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has to be sick to his stomach seeing how poorly Watson has played and how great this roster is. I am not even sure Deshaun Watson is the best QB on the team at this point.