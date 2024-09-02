NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
6. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers went 9-8 in the 2023 NFL Season and made it to the NFC Divisional Round, where they gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money. As we saw toward the end of the season last year, Green Bay was not playing like a nine-win team. They started quite slow, but a mid-season turnaround from Jordan Love really made the difference.
The offense is still very young with a ton of play-makers, and the defense is filled with savvy veterans. Both sides of the ball should really be top-10 units in the 2024 NFL Season, and I firmly believe this team needs to be looked at as a legitimate Super Bowl contender for 2024 and beyond. The Packers extended Love this offseason, making him the third QB in the NFL to make at least $55 million per season.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals will indeed be among the best teams in the NFL in the 2024 season if QB Joe Burrow stays on the field. At this point, that is the only thing that could hold this team back. We’ve seen the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason and make it to the Super Bowl, so it’s not like they’re unproven.
Burrow’s health is just massive here. The team seems to have a bit of a contract standoff with Ja’Marr Chase, who clearly wants a new deal. The team was unable to agree to an extension with Tee Higgins earlier this offseason, but they did get him to sign the franchise tag. Overall, I’d imagine that Chase is eventually going to “return” from his hold-in.
The way I see it is Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase seem to be the best of friends, and I can’t imagine the stud wide receiver would really leave Burrow hanging like that. Defensively, the unit again figures to be good under Lou Anarumo, their defensive coordinator.
The Bengals are a pretty black and white team here. If Burrow is healthy, they’ll be great. If he’s not, they’re doomed.