NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
30. Washington Commanders
A rebuilding offseason for the Washington Commanders has them ranked quite low for the 2024 NFL Season. I was not a huge fan of the Jayden Daniels pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest of the offseason moves made by new General Manager Adam Peters kind of confuse me. The offensive line and wide receiver room got worse.
There just is not a lot to like about this team, and even them replacing Ron Rivera for Dan Quinn feels like not much of an improvement. I just have to see something on the field. The Commanders have question marks all across the roster and could again benefit by securing a top-5 pick in the next NFL Draft.
This team is in need of a blue-chip tackle prospect, and don't look now, but wide receiver Terry McLaurin turns 29 years old this season, so a long-term need at WR is also present.
29. Carolina Panthers
I would not be surprised to see the Carolina Panthers playing better that most think in the 2024 NFL Season. New head coach Dave Canales just worked wonders with Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023, so I struggle to see why he would not be able to do the same with Bryce Young in 2024. Carolina's defense is also a top-5 unit, so you have to see where I am going here.
If Canales can get Young into a serviceable spot in year two, and the defense does not regress, the Panthers may actually win six, seven, or eight games. The roster feels a bit underrated to me and the offensive line did get better this offseason.
The Panthers are clearly a couple of years away from potentially being great, but them winning two games in 2023 should not stop them from showing legitimate improvement in 2024.