NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
28. Las Vegas Raiders
Why is no one talking about just how poorly the Las Vegas Raiders have done this offseason? They likely hoped that second-year QB Aidan O'Connell would take a step forward, but he could not beat out career backup Gardner Minshew, so the Raiders are stuck starting the 34th best QB in the NFL for the 2024 season.
They also overpaid by quite a bit for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency, and now seem to have an upset wide receiver in Davante Adams. Vegas also was not able to land a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, as all six first-round passers were gone by pick 12. And in a shocking twist, they took tight end Brock Bowers at pick 13.
They had just used a second-round pick on tight end Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft. I struggle to see the vision with this team and would expect them to be among the worst in football this season.
27. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to rebuild their entire roster. They do not have long-term cap space and have a ton of veteran players on huge deals. It's been a horrible roster-management strategy from Mickey Loomis. To me, the second Sean Payton stepped away is when he should have ripped this thing down to the studs.
They'd be in much better shape than they're in now. New Orleans' roster is average at best, and their QB/HC duo of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr might be the worst veteran duo in the NFL. To me, this could be a perfect team for other clubs to target at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. I would expect that the Saints could be heavy sellers, as they could score some cap relief and draft capital if they were to part ways with certain players.
That is the way forward here.