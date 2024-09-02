NFL power rankings: Where all teams stand approaching Week 1 of 2024 season
26. Tennessee Titans
If nothing else, you cannot fault the Tennessee Titans from making a ton of moves this offseason. They have a second-year QB Will Levis that they are giving a legitimate shot for. I disagree with much of what the Titans have done, but General Manager Ran Carthon does seem to have a method here. If Levis hits, the Titans are a Wild Card contender.
The roster is actually not as bad as you might think. The front office went to work on defense this offseason, acquiring players like L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Kenneth Murray, Ernest Jones IV, Quandre Diggs, and Jamal Adams.
I mean, the defense may actually be loaded this upcoming season, and let's not forget about Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd signing. While the Titans have just about everything to prove, the roster might be a lot better than we think. This will all mostly hinge on Will Levis taking the next step. Tennessee took tackle JC Latham in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Russell Wilson for the 2024 NFL Season, but I am not sure the veteran QB is going to start the entire season. He's a declined player entering his age-36 season in the league. He's now been on three teams in four seasons and was bad last year for the Denver Broncos.
Folks, there is a reason why the Broncos are paying Wilson nearly $40 million this year to not play for them. And there is a reason why Pittsburgh was able to acquire both Wilson and Justin Fields for virtually nothing. It's again going to be a brutal year at QB for the team, but at least it'll be a different flavor than the QB trio of Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Mitchell Trubisky from the 2023 season.