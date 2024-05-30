NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best running backs in the league?
There is a ton of talent at the running back position in the NFL. Who are the 10 best entering the 2024 NFL Season? The thing with running backs is they're proving to be quite replaceable. Teams are finding starting-caliber running backs in late rounds of the NFL Draft. Nonetheless, the best backs are still getting paid.
In the 2023 NFL Season, just 12 running backs hit the 1,000-yard mark, and only three backs averaged 75 yards per game, so perhaps the running back position is becoming a bit less prolific. Who are the 10 best running backs in the NFL?
10. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
James Cook, the brother of Dalvin Cook, had a nice year in 2023, rushing for 1,122 yards on 237 carries. Oddly enough, he rushed for just two touchdowns and did manage to have four receiving touchdowns. Cook also had 445 receiving yards and proved to be a crucial part of the Buffalo Bills offense.
With the Bills now having a below-average WR room, I would expect the offense to lean on Cook more. He's got the bandwidth to rack up the yards and could have a career-year in 2024.
9. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Finishing 10th in the NFL in rushing yards at 31 years old, Raheem Mostert has been able to carve out a nice career for himself despite the plethora of injuries he's suffered. His first 1,000-yard rushing season, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.
He also did all of that in just 15 games. Mostert is 32 years old so you have to wonder if the 2024 season will be the beginning of a decline. I'd hate to see that, but for now, he's one of the 10 best running backs in the NFL.
8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs was a huge part of the Detroit Lions offense during his rookie season. He was 55 yards short of 1,000, but did have 10 rushing touchdowns and averaged a stellar 5.2 yards per attempt. He was nice out of the backfield, hauling in 52 receptions for 316 yards.
With Gibbs entering year two, I would expect a natural uptick in production for the young back. Any NFL team would love him out of the backfield. He's got a lot of similarities to Alvin Kamara.