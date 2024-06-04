NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best tight ends in the league?
The tight end position in the NFL is one of the hardest to play. Who are the 10 best tight ends in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season? Having to become both a receiver and blocker, the position is hard to solidify. We're actually in an era where tight ends who excel at receiving don't have to block a ton.
And blocking tight ends are brought along to help out in that regard. While teams don't need an elite tight end to win a ton of games, their value is obvious. Who are the 10 best tight ends in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season?
10. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride made the year two jump in 2023, as he caught 81 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns. Catching a whopping 76.4% of his targets, McBride is going to feast in 2024, especially now that Marvin Harrison Jr is in the picture for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray is also a very good QB and I think some have forgotten about how good he is.
With Murray set to have a huge year and Harrison Jr now in the picture, Trey McBride is going to again flirt with 1,000 yards.
9. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Another tight end on this list from the 2018 NFL Draft, Dalton Schultz is averaging 69 receptions, 711 yards, and six touchdowns per 17-game season over the last four years. He's turned into a plus receiver and an all-round very good tight end. He re-signed with the Houston Texans this offseason and has caught almost 70% of his targets over the last four years as well.
8. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Making the Pro Bowl in 2021 as a rookie, Kyle Pitts has not regained that form, but he's still among the best at the position in the NFL. In 2023, Pitts caught 53 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. Shockingly, he's only got six touchdowns across his NFL career. Now with Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, Kyle Pitts should see his production skyrocket.