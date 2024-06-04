NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best tight ends in the league?
7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
How about Even Engram? Very quietly having a huge year in 2023, the veteran tight end caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also hauled in a whopping 79.7% of his targets, so there's a lot to like about where Engram is now compared to his early-career struggles.
Across a 17-game season, Engram has averaged 77 receptions, 783 yards, and four touchdowns.
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert has been pretty consistent his entire career, which has all been with the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught 59 receptions for 592 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. It was a down year for the Eagles offense, but Goedert was still able to put up some respectable numbers. Already 29 years old, Dallas Goedert should still have a few solid years left in him. He's also caught 72.4% of his targets, so he's reliable as anyone.
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce definitely showed signs of declining in 2023, as he had a career-low yards per reception and had his third-lowest yards per game average as well. Kelce is turning 35 this October, so at some point, he's got to hit the Father Time wall. Even though he's not nearly the player he once was, he simply knows how to get open and doesn't need to overpower opponents with athleticism or anything.
He's excellent at finding the soft spots in the defensive coverages and catches fire during the playoffs.