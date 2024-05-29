NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
As the 32 teams in the NFL conduct their OTAs (offseason training activities), the league inches closer to the start of the 2024 regular season. Hope is high for nearly everyone. There are no wins and no losses yet so fans can think "This is the year!"
As we get closer to watching the real games that matter, we take a look at some of the best players around the league. We look at the ten best players at the different positions. Today, we will look at the wide receivers.
Rankings are popular among fans. Everyone wants to see where their players rank among all the players at their positions. If there are a number of their favorite players ranked among the best it gives hope for them.
The wide receivers can make or break a quarterback's career. Here are the top ten receivers in the NFL in 2024.
The wide receivers are the quarterback's favorite targets. When they do their jobs the quarterback looks good. When they don't, then the quarterbacks look bad. The best ones can make all kinds of catches. If the quarterback gets it anywhere near a good receiver the completion has a good chance of getting made.
Here are the top ten wide receivers in the league for the 2024 season.