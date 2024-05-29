NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
9. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
DJ Moore had an incredible 2023 season. He had career highs in catches (96), yards (1,364), touchdowns (8), yards per game (80.2) and catch percentage (70.6 percent). He did that despite having a struggling quarterback, Justin Fields, throwing to him.
Moore is used to dealing with subpar quarterback play. He started his career with the Carolina Panthers, who had a bunch of quarterbacks because most of them struggled. He still became one of the top receivers in the league. The Chicago Bears traded for him and he became even better.
There are questions as to what Moore can do with a rookie, Caleb Williams, throwing him the ball. While Williams is a rookie, he is a very talented quarterback. There is no better receiver to help Williams develop and succeed. Moore runs excellent routes and nearly always where he is supposed to be. He also has the ability to create separation from the defensive back, giving Williams space to get the ball to him.
The Bears also have two other excellent receivers in Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze. However, Moore will be Williams' top target and he could top what he did in 2023.